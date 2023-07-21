Why Indian rice export ban is so important to global trade

India has prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, after a late start to seasonal monsoon rains hurt the crop and raised fears of a production shortfall.

Here are some facts explaining why India is crucial to the global rice trade:

* India accounts for more than 40% of world rice exports, which amounted to 55.4 million metric tonnes in 2022. India’s rice shipments reached a record 22.2 million tonnes in 2022, more than the combined shipments of the world’s next four biggest exporters of the grain - Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the United States.