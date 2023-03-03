India's Adani group gets USD 1.87 b investment from US firm GQG

US boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc has bought shares worth USD 1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.

Seven listed Adani companies have lost some USD 135 billion in market value since 24 January, when Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, denied the allegations. It later called off a USD 2.5 billion share sale.

The investment also comes on a day when India's top court asked market regulator SEBI to investigate the group for any lapses related to public shareholding norms or regulatory disclosures.