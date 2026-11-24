384 tonnes a year: This country is the world’s largest gold producer
Gold is one of the most valuable metals in the world. No longer just a medium for jewellery or investment, this precious metal has become a key indicator of a country’s economic security and geopolitical power. Currently, China is the world’s largest producer of gold.
According to the latest figures from the World Gold Council, China produced 384.3 tonnes of gold last year (up to 31 December 2025). The country was the world's top gold producer in the preceding year (2024) as well, with an output of 380.2 tonnes.
China is not only the largest producer of gold, but also the biggest consumer of this precious metal. China produces gold in two ways: alongside refining gold from raw materials extracted from its own mines, the country also produces gold from raw materials imported from abroad.
On 5 November, SunSirs, a Chinese commodity market information and consulting firm, published a report based on statistics provided by the China Gold Association.
According to the China Gold Association’s statistics published on 4 November, China produced a total of 220.935 tonnes of gold from domestic raw materials in the first three quarters of 2026 (from January to September this year).
On the other hand, 127.055 tonnes of gold were produced in the country from imported raw materials. In total, China produced 347.99 tonnes of gold from both domestic and imported raw materials combined—an output 11.44 per cent lower than in the same period the previous year.
In the first three quarters of this year, total consumer gold usage in China stood at 684.623 tonnes, which is 0.28 per cent higher compared to the same period last year. Of this, 178.612 tonnes of gold were used in jewellery manufacturing, marking a 33.86 per cent decline compared to the same period the previous year.
Conversely, 444.576 tonnes were used in purchasing gold bars and coins, up 26.26 per cent from last year. General people in China invest in this sector by buying gold bars and coins. Industrial and other uses accounted for 61.434 tonnes of gold, which is 1.41 per cent higher than in the same period last year.
The China Gold Association stated that in the first three quarters of 2026, gold prices initially rose and later declined, though overall prices remained high. Increased short-term price volatility has also heightened risks in the gold market.
China’s 5 largest gold mines
According to the mines and projects database of the UK-based data and analytics company GlobalData, more than 1,352 gold mines are currently in operation worldwide, of which 117 are in China. Based on 2023 production estimates from its mining database, China’s five largest gold mines are:
Shaxi Copper Mine: Located in China’s Anhui province, this is an underground mine owned by Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group. In 2023, the mine produced an estimated 649,180 ounces of gold.
Yixingzhai Gold Mine: This gold mine is located in China’s Shanxi province and is owned by Zijin Mining Group. An estimated 192,240 ounces of gold were produced from this underground mine in 2023. The mine will remain operational until 2039.
Sanshandao Gold Mine: The Sanshandao Gold Mine is situated in China’s Shandong province and is owned by Shandong Gold Group. In 2023, the mine produced an estimated 189,160 ounces of gold. It will remain operational until 2030.
Jiaojia Gold Mine: This is an underground gold mine located in China’s Shandong province, owned by Shandong Gold Group. An estimated 171,470 ounces of gold were produced from this mine in 2023. The mine is scheduled to operate until 2026.
Dexing Mine: The Dexing Mine is an open-pit mine located in China’s Jiangxi province and owned by Jiangxi Copper. In 2023, the mine produced an estimated 165,230 ounces of gold. It will remain operational until 2050.