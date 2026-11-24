Gold is one of the most valuable metals in the world. No longer just a medium for jewellery or investment, this precious metal has become a key indicator of a country’s economic security and geopolitical power. Currently, China is the world’s largest producer of gold.

According to the latest figures from the World Gold Council, China produced 384.3 tonnes of gold last year (up to 31 December 2025). The country was the world's top gold producer in the preceding year (2024) as well, with an output of 380.2 tonnes.

China is not only the largest producer of gold, but also the biggest consumer of this precious metal. China produces gold in two ways: alongside refining gold from raw materials extracted from its own mines, the country also produces gold from raw materials imported from abroad.