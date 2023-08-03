Fitch downgrade highlights investor worries about US fiscal picture

Fitch’s downgrade of the US credit rating is likely to exacerbate unease about the country’s debt position, political polarization and the global standing of the US dollar, investors and analysts said.

Wall Street's three major indexes ended lower on Wednesday, a day after Fitch unexpectedly stripped the US of its top credit rating, with the ratings agency saying expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated debt ceiling disputes threaten the government's ability to pay its bills.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note US10YT=RR, which moves inversely to prices, gained and at one point reached its highest point since November.