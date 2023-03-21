IMF approves Sri Lanka's $2.9bn bailout

Sri Lanka's president said Monday that the International Monetary Fund has approved its request for a $2.9 billion bailout, raising hopes for an easing of the island nation's dire economic crisis.

The IMF's board also confirmed it has signed off on the loan, which clears the way for the release of funds and kicks off a four-year programme designed to shore up the country's economy.

But its managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that Colombo must continue pursuing tax reform and greater social safety nets for the poor -- and rein in the corruption that has been partly blamed for the crisis.

"I express my gratitude to the IMF and our international partners for their support as we look to get the economy back on track for the long term through prudent fiscal management and our ambitious reform agenda," president Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement.