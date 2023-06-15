Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees two small hikes by end of 2023

After a year in which many economists and analysts argued recession was imminent and the economy about to crack, under the Fed's latest quarterly projections "growth estimates moved up a bit, unemployment estimates moved down a bit, inflation estimates moved up," Powell said.

Taken together, the data suggested "more restraint will be necessary than we thought," Powell said of new projections which showed a uniform shift higher in policymakers' interest rate outlook for the year. Nine of 18 officials see the benchmark overnight interest rate moving up another half of a percentage point beyond the current 5.00 per cent-5.25 per cent range, while three others feel it needs to go even higher.

But Powell also said he felt that the pieces of the inflation puzzle were beginning to fall into place, with the Fed focused on "getting the policy right" as it contemplates what may be its final rate increases before declining inflation allows possible rate cuts next year.

"The conditions we need to see ... to get inflation down are coming into place," Powell told reporters, including below-trend growth, a somewhat weaker labor market, and improving supply chains. "But the process of that actually working on inflation is going to take some time."

It was a subtly optimistic message that tempered otherwise hawkish projections that see the policy rate rising higher than market participants anticipated.

Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale, said she thought that was no mistake, with the Fed now keeping its options open in case further rate increases are needed, but not committed if inflation does decline faster than anticipated.

"The 'dots' are hawkish, but he did a good job of telling markets not to see it as such," she said.

In fact, investors in contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate see the central bank delivering only one quarter-percentage-point increase by the end of the year. They see about a 65 per cent chance of a rate hike next month, up only slightly from before this week's meeting.