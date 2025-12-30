India overtakes Japan as 4th-largest economy

"India is among the world's fastest-growing major economies and is well-positioned to sustain this momentum," read the government economic briefing note, which was released late Monday.

"With GDP valued at $4.18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next two-and-a-half to three years, with projected GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030."

IMF projections for 2026 put India's economy at $4.51 trillion, compared with Japan's $4.46 trillion.

New Delhi's upbeat assessment comes despite economic worries after Washington in August hit New Delhi with huge tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil.