ADB approves ceiling for policy-based lending

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a ceiling of up to $18 billion in policy-based lending (PBL) between 2022 and 2024 and enhanced its crisis-response instruments to support its developing member countries (DMCs) as they pursue a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery.

Director General of ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department Tomoyuki Kimura Said that while Asia and the Pacific have made progress in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, significant risks to the regional economic outlook remain, including new virus variants, inflation threats, financial stress caused by rising interest rates, as well as uncertain ramifications from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.