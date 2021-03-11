ADB raises $307m from first panda issue in over a decade

The offering was 1.86 times oversubscribed and widely distributed to domestic and international investors through centralised book building and auction in the China Inter-Bank Bond Market following a comprehensive programme of investor roadshows and one-on-one meetings.

Proceeds of the bond will be added to ADB's ordinary capital resources and deployed to support ADB's local currency operations.

ADB is a regular borrower in the mainstream international bond markets but has also led issuances in developing Asian countries as part of its efforts to promote local currency bond markets as an alternative to bank lending.