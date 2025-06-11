China rare earths magnets maker receives export licences

Chinese rare earths magnet producer JL MAG Rare-Earth, opens new tab said on Wednesday it had obtained export licences for rare earths products including magnets, motor rotors and components to regions including the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company applied for licences after China added several rare earths minerals and associated magnets to an export control list in April, and the applications are being approved "in succession", the company said in a post on the official investor relations platform for the Shenzhen stock exchange.