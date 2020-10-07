Asia stocks mixed as Trump hits stimulus hope, calls for handouts

"We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country."

He added that after the election, which he said he would win, "we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business".

Emily Weis, a strategist at State Street Corp., told Bloomberg TV: "The market rally thus far had really been driven by this unprecedented stimulus from both central banks and governments globally and a large part of that was from the US."

The timeline on more American fiscal stimulus "has now been pushed further back".

However, there was hope for some form of help for struggling Americans when he tweeted he would immediately sign a Congressional bill guaranteeing a second round of $1,200 handouts and $135 billion for small businesses -- which were already included in the negotiations.

He also urged lawmakers to approve $25 billion to support the floundering aviation industry.

"So there is still some stimulus perhaps coming before the election," Ben Emons, at Medley Global Advisors, said. "That is removing the angst from the Trump tweet earlier that no further negotiations about the stimulus package would take place."

Wall Street futures were slightly higher after the tweets.

'Unnecessary hardship'

Earlier Tuesday, Powell had repeated his oft-made call for a new stimulus to go alongside the trillions in financial support pledged by the Fed, which along with other central banks' largesse has been a key driver of market rallies.

"Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses," Powell said. "Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste."

Still, while Asian markets fell immediately after opening, many recovered and were mixed in morning trade.

Tokyo, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta were in the red but Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent, Seoul added 0.3 percent and Sydney put on more than one percent, helped by a huge tax-cutting budget by the Australian government late Tuesday.

There were also gains in Mumbai, Taipei and Wellington.

With Joe Biden polling well ahead in national and battleground states, markets have been pricing in the likelihood he will take the White House, with Democrats possibly winning both houses of Congress.

Analysts said such a scenario could see a much bigger stimulus passed, albeit not until after January's inauguration.