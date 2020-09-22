Asian markets track US, Europe rout as restrictions return

Asian markets extended the previous day’s losses following another rout in New York and Europe as governments impose new containment measures as they struggle to fight off a second wave of virus infections.

Dimming hopes for a new US stimulus added to the downbeat mood with Capitol Hill hostilities stoked by the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, while a top White House adviser questioned whether more fiscal help was even needed.

After months of economic recovery helped by an improvement in infection and death rates, there is a worry that the coming northern hemisphere winter—which experts say could help the disease spread—will see a return to the strict stay-at-home rules.

With new spikes around the world, authorities are being forced to act, while former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned the US may experience “at least one more cycle” of the virus in autumn and winter.