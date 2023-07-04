Scholz, Zelensky urge extension of Ukraine grain export deal

The deal, brokered by the UN a year ago and renewed on several occasions since then, “is helping to improve the global food situation”, he added.

Concern about the deal has grown after Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that he was “thinking about” exiting the agreement.

Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the accord that grants safe passage for Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea, demanding guarantees for Russian fertiliser exports.

A parallel agreement between Moscow and the UN aims to facilitate exports of Russian food and fertilisers, which are exempt from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, but Russia claims this deal is not being upheld.