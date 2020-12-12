Brexit deal hopes dim as Johnson says failure ‘very likely’

A Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union looked to be hanging in the balance on Saturday after gloomy assessments from leaders on both sides of the Channel, with just hours left before last-gasp talks conclude.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have given their negotiators until Sunday before a decision is made on whether to keep talking or give up.

The mood worsened after von der Leyen told EU leaders at a marathon Brussels summit there were “low expectations” and the “probability of a no-deal is higher than of a deal”.

Ireland and Germany tried to raise spirits, agreeing that a pact was “difficult but still possible”.

But Johnson said it was looking “very, very likely” that Britain would end up dealing with its biggest single trading partner on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms from the New Year.