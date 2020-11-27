China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

China on Friday said it would impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine, in a further souring of relations between Beijing and Canberra.

Beijing has often used access to its vast domestic market as a stick to beat Canberra with since Australia called for an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its leaders have already suspended some timber and beef imports, inflicting pain on Australian exporters to their largest market.

And from Saturday wine importers will now have to pay deposits of around 100-200 per cent of the value of their goods at customs, China’s commerce ministry said, adding that it was in response to “substantive harm caused to the relevant domestic wine industry”.