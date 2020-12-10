China imposes further duties on Australian wine

China on Thursday said it had imposed fresh import duties on Australian wine as it accused Canberra of giving firms subsidies, in the latest salvo in a bitter stand-off following last month’s swingeing anti-dumping tariffs.

The move comes as relations between both countries continue to sour after Australia called earlier this year for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, which emerged in China.

The anti-subsidy tariffs of 6.3-6.4 per cent will kick in on Friday and come on top of November’s anti-dumping levies of 107-212 per cent.

China’s commerce ministry said the move followed a probe announced in late August.

“The investigation authority has preliminarily determined that there are subsidies for imported wines originating in Australia, and (China’s) domestic wine industry has suffered substantive damage,” said the ministry.