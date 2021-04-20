China’s metal imports from Myanmar show trade contortions

Chinese trade data gave a mixed snapshot of neighbour Myanmar’s ability to keep up metal shipments in March amid unrest after February’s coup, with flows of nickel pig iron (NPI) dwindling to almost nothing but those of copper doubling month-on-month.

With Chinese firms directly involved in Myanmar metals mining, imports of stainless steel raw material NPI from the Southeast Asian country were just 298 tonnes last month, data from China’s customs showed on Tuesday. That was a 90 per cent slump from February and down 94 per cent year-on-year, marking the lowest monthly total since April 2019.

Meanwhile, China’s refined copper imports from Myanmar were 11,001 tonnes in March, up 120 per cent from February and up 37.6 per cent year-on-year.