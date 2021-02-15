China’s online advertising market expands in 2020

The scale of China’s internet advertising market expanded to nearly 500 billion yuan (about $77 billion) in 2020, up 14 per cent year on year, according to the latest statistical report on internet development.

The figure marked the third year in a row that market growth had slowed.

Internet advertising via mobile devices commanded a market share of 85 per cent last year, up from 70 per cent in 2018, said the report released by the China Internet Network Information Centre.