EU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal

An official from one EU member states said countries were "narrowing down the differences" in their positions, but others said little progress had been made on Saturday. Diplomats will hold more negotiations on Monday.

Twelve of the EU's 27 member states have circulated a paper demanding that the price cap be "significantly" lower than the latest compromise being negotiated by countries.

"The text has not gone far enough towards what we could consider a satisfactory compromise," they said.

The paper, seen by Reuters, was put forward by Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.

EU countries have wrangled for months over whether to cap gas prices, but have so far failed to bridge the gap between their divergent views.