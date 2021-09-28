Dollar boosted by US Treasury yields surge, British pound drops

The US dollar climbed to its highest in more than five weeks, while other major G10 currencies dropped, as higher US Treasury yields made the dollar more attractive to investors.

US Treasury yields have surged since the end of last week, after the Federal Reserve said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and hinted that interest rate hikes may follow.

At 1132 GMT, the US dollar index was up 0.2 per cent at 93.6, having earlier hit 93.67, its highest since Aug. 20.

"It’s squarely down to the yield performance in the US bond market," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho.