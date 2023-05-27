IMF slightly lifts US 2023 growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund slightly raised its forecast for 2023 US economic growth Friday while noting that a slowing economy will likely lead to a small increase in unemployment in 2024.

"The US economy has proven resilient," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in a press conference, shortly after the updated figures were released.

Georgieva also sounded a warning about the ongoing stalemate in the United States over raising borrowing limits before a June 1 deadline, and called for Republicans and Democrats in Congress to come to a "speedy resolution."

"We think of the US Treasury market as an anchor for the global financial system, and this anchor needs to hold," she said.

Real GDP growth in the United States is expected to rise by 1.7 percent this year, up from 1.6 percent forecast earlier this year, before slowing to 1.0 per cent in 2024, the IMF said in a statement.