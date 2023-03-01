China's factories power ahead, US and Europe face stubborn inflation

China's factory sector grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade in a boost for global economy recovery hopes, while data across the US and Europe underlined that inflation in both regions was still not under control.

Adding to evidence that activity is rebounding in China after the removal of strict Covid-19 curbs, its manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Wednesday climbed to 52.6 last month from 50.1 in January, while a private sector survey also showed growth for the first time in seven months.

"China's PMIs beat market expectations across the board, propelled by the reopening after dropping Covid restrictions and the resumption of activity after the lunar new year holiday," Duncan Wrigley at Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

"This is an encouraging set of data, but still is only one month, and challenges remain."

Asian stocks bounced off a two-month low and were headed for their best day in seven weeks on Wednesday. Global oil prices went higher, underlining how a strong Chinese recovery could fuel global inflation through increased energy demand.

It remains unclear how a strong Chinese recovery could ultimately feed into prices elsewhere, as the inflationary impact of its higher energy demand could be offset by the extra supply of goods it brings to the world's economy.