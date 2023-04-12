Asia likely to grow 5pc faster than developed economies by year-end: Morgan Stanley

"Lending standards will tighten in the US and Europe, and, in turn, weigh on domestic demand," wrote Ahya.

"While this will spill over to Asia in the form of the external demand recovery being constrained, we think Asia will still be able to generate sufficient domestic demand... to continue to allow growth differentials to shift in favour of Asia."

A 5 per cent higher growth than developed markets would be the strongest since 2017, MS notes.