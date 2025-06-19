Trade war worsens foreign investment outlook, says UN

Globalisation is in retreat, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday following a further decline in foreign direct investment last year -- a fall expected to continue as trade tensions broil.

After two consecutive years of decline, the FDI outlook for 2025 remains negative due to uncertainties triggered by the tariff war waged by US President Donald Trump, the UN Trade and Development agency UNCTAD said.

In its 2025 World Investment Report, UNCTAD said that when adjusted to strip out volatile financial flows through several European economies, FDI fell by 11 per cent last year to $1.5 trillion.

"At a time when the world should be deepening cooperation and expanding opportunity, we are seeing the opposite," Guterres said.

"Barriers are rising. Globalisation is retreating. And the consequences for sustainable development are profound.