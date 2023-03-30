Indian-origin Ajay Banga poised to become next World Bank chief

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday rejected the idea of a near-term capital increase for the World Bank and said she expected US nominee Ajay Banga to win election as the bank's next leader, with no challengers emerging as the nomination period closed.

Yellen told US lawmakers that she wants World Bank reforms to vastly expand lending to fight climate change and other global crises, largely by stretching the bank's existing resources, adopting innovative financing policies and mobilizing private finance.

A capital increase was among proposals the World Bank made in January. It would not be possible without the support of the United States, the World Bank's dominant shareholder.