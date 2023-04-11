IMF forecasts 5.5pc GDP growth in 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the gross domestic product (GDP) of Bangladesh would grow by 5.5 per cent in the fiscal year 2023 and by 6.5 per cent in the next fiscal.

The global lender came up with the forecast in its latest report – World Economic Outlook: A Rocky Recovery – on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Asian Development Bank forecast at 5.3 per cent growth in the GDP of Bangladesh in the current fiscal while the World Bank foresaw a growth of 5.2 per cent.