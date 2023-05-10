US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

The United States Congress first introduced the debt ceiling — the upper limit of money that the government could borrow — in 1917. The measure meant the government no longer needed approval from lawmakers over every debt issued. The Public Debt Acts were subsequently passed in 1939 and 1941.

Over the past seven decades, the debt ceiling has been raised a whopping 78 times, including in 2011 when the delay in agreeing to a new limit resulted in the US losing its coveted AAA credit rating, sparking an increase in borrowing costs.

The current debt limit of $31.4 trillion (€28.6 trillion) was reached in January but the Treasury Department took extraordinary measures to allow it to continue financing the government’s activities.

The next key deadline of early June fast approaches, by which time Congress must once again raise the ceiling, or the US government could begin to run out of money and default on its debt.