Global stocks drop after US inflation surge

US inflation shock
"It's been quite a week for the markets with a shock from US inflation growing faster than expected," said investment director Russ Mould at stockbroker AJ Bell.
"Now we've got confirmation that Omicron tripped up the UK economy in December, albeit by a smaller amount than forecast."
Wall Street equities tumbled on Thursday as markets bet that the latest inflation data would spark swift action from the Fed.
The 7.5-per cent jump in US consumer prices last month was the fastest in 40 years and reinforced fears that the central bank is falling behind the curve in keeping it under control.
Sentiment was also hit by remarks from Fed official James Bullard, who said he wanted to see interest rates lifted one percentage point by the start of July.
The St Louis Fed boss said he was in favour of a 50 basis point lift next month -- double the usual rise and the first since 2000 -- and two more after that.
"I'd like to see 100 basis points in the bag by July 1," Bullard, who has a vote on policy this year, told Bloomberg News. "I was already more hawkish but I have pulled up dramatically what I think the committee should do."
He added: "I do not think it is shock and awe.
"I think it is a sensible response to a surprise inflationary shock that we got during 2021 that we did not expect."
Bullard also said he was open to a very rare announcement of rate hikes between meetings, which further rattled traders who fretted about a move before March, while calling for the quick reduction of the bank's bond holdings that have helped keep rates subdued.
US Treasuries -- a guide to future borrowing costs -- have risen above two per cent and analysts are predicting up to seven Fed rate hikes this year.
Separately on Friday, the IEA ramped up its 2022 demand outlook to 100.6 million barrels of crude oil per day, an increase of 3.2 million, as governments further ease Covid restrictions.