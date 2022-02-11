Global stocks drop after US inflation surge

World stock markets fell Friday on fears the Federal Reserve will move more aggressively to tighten monetary policy to tame decades-high inflation.

London equities also slid as investors set aside rebounding 2021 economic growth to focus on shrinking December activity in the wake of the Omicron Covid variant.

The UK economy grew by a record 7.5 per cent last year to rebound from the pandemic crash, but shrank by a modest 0.2 per cent in the final month, official data showed.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris stocks banked lower, mirroring Asia after overnight Wall Street losses.

The euro retreated versus the dollar, while oil prices rose after the International Energy Agency lifted its world oil demand forecast.