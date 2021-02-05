Gold faces worst week in four; silver set for weekly decline.

Gold gained on Friday, recovering from a more than two-month low hit in the previous session, although prices were set for their biggest weekly drop in four due to a stronger dollar.

Silver headed for its worst week in three after retreating sharply from multi-year highs hit earlier this week when increased retail interest had propelled prices.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,798.41 per ounce by 0802 GMT, after falling over 2 per cent to their lowest since 1 December on Thursday. US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $1,799.10.

For the week so far, gold has shed 2.1 per cent and is on course for its biggest decline since the week ended 8 January.