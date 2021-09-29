Gold retreats on dollar rally as Fed taper looms

He added if "stock markets become unstable again, gold could see better safe-haven demand entering the historically turbulent month of October."
The dollar, an alternate "safe haven", traded near a 11-month high against rival currencies, even though a deadlock in Washington over the US debt ceiling threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown.
If the government does start to shut, "a safe-haven bid could come to the gold and silver markets," Wyckoff added.
Providing some respite to gold, 10-year US Treasury yields eased, although they held above 1.5 per cent, levels not seen since late June, still posing a challenge for bullion.
"As yields continue to rise on expectations of sooner-than-expected rate hikes by the Fed, this could translate to more losses for zero-yielding gold," FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said.
Gold fell to a one-and-a-half month low on Tuesday.
Gold could decline towards $1,725 and may be influenced by speeches from central bankers as well as the August print for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, Otunuga added.
In a congressional testimony on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy was still far from achieving maximum employment, a key component of its requirements for raising interest rates.
Silver fell 4.3 per cent to $21.46 per ounce, platinum shed 2.36 per cent to $944.26. Palladium rose 0.8 per cent to $1,890.86.