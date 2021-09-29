Gold retreats on dollar rally as Fed taper looms

Gold fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as the dollar rose and on growing confidence that the US Federal Reserve would soon begin winding down its economic support measures.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,728.20 per ounce by 10:27 a.m. ET (1427 GMT). US gold futures were down 0.4 per cent at $1,730.00.

The appreciating dollar is limiting gold's upside, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

A stronger dollar makes the metal more expensive to holders of other currencies.