WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as recession looms

The World Trade Organization on Wednesday dramatically lowered its global trade forecast for 2023, as Russia's war in Ukraine and other shocks take their toll on the world economy.

Presenting a revision of their annual trade forecast, WTO economists said they expected the volume of global merchandise trade to grow 3.5 per cent this year, which is slightly higher than their expectations in April.

But they forecast it would grow by only one per cent in 2023 -- dramatically down from their expectations of 3.4-percent growth six months ago.

"The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably," WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Geneva.