Tech helps Singapore economy top forecasts in Q3

Singapore's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter as a rush for all things linked to artificial intelligence drove up demand for computer chips, according to preliminary data Monday.

The Asian city-state's economic performance is often seen as a barometer of the global environment because of its heavy reliance on international trade.

The trade ministry said a healthy rebound in the key manufacturing sector powered the 4.1 per cent year-on-year growth in the three months to September.