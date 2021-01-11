Hong Kong tracker fund stops investing in China firms on US ban list



Hong Kong’s original stock market tracker said Monday it would make no new investments in firms listed by Washington as having links to China’s military as it also recommended Americans no longer invest in the fund.

The announcement is the latest stark illustration of how tensions between the world’s two biggest economies are causing headaches for international firms in Hong Kong, which has long served as China’s gateway to global markets.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump issued an order in November banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms deemed to be supplying or supporting the Asian giant’s military.

On Monday the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) -- which has some US$14 billion in assets—said it was complying with that order.

“In light of the Executive Order, TraHK will not make any new investments in a sanctioned entity with effect from 11 January 2021,” the company wrote in a statement to the stock exchange.