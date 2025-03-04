Trade wars intensify as US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China take force

In pushing ahead with the duties, Trump cited a lack of progress in tackling the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the United States.

The duties stand to impact over $918 billion worth of US imports from both countries.

Trump also inked an order Monday to increase a previously imposed 10 per cent tariff on China to 20 per cent -- piling atop existing levies on various Chinese goods.

Beijing condemned the “unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US” and swiftly retaliated, saying it would impose 10 and 15 per cent levies on a range of agricultural imports from the United States, from chicken to soybeans.

Those tariffs will come into effect next week.

Economists caution that tariffs could raise consumer prices while weighing on growth and employment.

Asian markets fell on opening Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei index dropping more than two percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 1.5 per cent after Trump’s latest tariff actions.

The Tax Foundation estimates that before accounting for foreign retaliation, tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China this time would each cut US economic output by 0.1 per cent.

And sweeping duties, particularly on Canada and Mexico, are set to upset supply chains for key sectors like automobiles and construction materials, risking cost increases to households.

This could complicate Trump’s efforts to fulfill his campaign promises of lowering prices for Americans.