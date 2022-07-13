IMF again cuts US 2022 growth forecast to 2.3pc as consumer spending cools

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned that avoiding recession in the United States will be "increasingly challenging" as it again cut its 2022 US growth forecast to 2.3 per cent from 2.9 per cent in late June as recent data showed weakening consumer spending.

The Fund also cut its 2023 real GDP growth forecast to 1.0 per cent from 1.7 per cent on June 24, when it met with US officials for an annual assessment of US economic policies.

The final report released on Friday was revised to reflect downward revisions to US first quarter GDP and weak consumer spending data in May.