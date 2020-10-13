IMF sees less severe global contraction

The IMF said that the United States will see a 4.3 per cent contraction in GDP during 2020, considerably less severe than the 8 per cent contraction forecast in June.

But the US rebound in 2021 will be somewhat smaller at 3.1 per cent - a forecast that assumes no additional federal aid beyond around $3 trillion approved by Congress in March.

The euro zone's economy will shrink by 8.3 per cent in 2020, an improvement from a 10.2 per cent contraction predicted in June, but there is wide divergence within the group.

Export powerhouse Germany will see a contraction of 6.0 per cent in 2020, while Spain's economy, more dependent on tourism, will contract 12.8 per cent. The Eurozone will resume growth of 5.2 per cent in 2021, the IMF said.