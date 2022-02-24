IMF's tough terms deepen doubts over quick Lebanon bailout

The IMF has asked Lebanon to fulfil a string of pre-conditions before negotiating a bailout, four sources briefed on recent talks said, pressing for steps Beirut has long failed to deliver and compounding doubts over whether a rescue plan can be agreed. An IMF deal is seen as the only way for Lebanon to recover from a financial meltdown that has plunged the country into its most destabilising crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

The sources told Reuters IMF terms for initiating talks on a bailout included a framework for fiscal reform, revamping the insolvent banking sector and audits of the central bank and the loss-making state power company.

"They are saying before we have further discussions, come up with actions," one of the sources said.

These also include implementing capital controls - something ruling parties have failed to agree since 2019 - and amending or lifting banking secrecy, the sources said. Several of the measures require parliamentary approval.