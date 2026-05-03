We will keep making good shoes, we will democratise comfort: Bata CEO

It's my first visit to Bangladesh, and I had the chance to go and see the market. To me, I start with the consumer. I start to understand, in every market I go to, who the consumer is, who do we refer to, and what they want?

I think there are two different worlds. The world of Bata, which started in Bangladesh in 1962 and it means a lot. However, the world has moved on, and I am a believer that Bata did not move on as fast as the world, mostly in the last years. Meaning, yes, I know Bata, but do I consider buying it? Maybe not. And I'm not talking about every consumer, but there are many such consumers—that's what I see about Bangladesh.

But we had a very unique position when we started in Bangladesh. In fact, we taught people shoes, and we taught people how to make shoes. But we're not on our own, and in five to ten years from now we will definitely get more and more competition.

That means that, on that base—which is a very common base for me—is how we build the strategy for the future. Basically, we are thinking how can we be more relevant? How can we re-ignite Bata?