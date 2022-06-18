India likely to impose ceiling on next season's sugar exports: Sources

India is likely to impose a ceiling on sugar exports for a second straight year starting this October, aiming to ensure ample domestic supplies and keep a lid on local prices, industry and government sources said on Friday.

India, the world's biggest sugar producer, could cap exports of the sweetener at 6 million to 7 million tonnes in the 2022/23 October-September season, about one-third less than the total to be shipped out in the current season, industry and government sources said. They asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The curbs on exports by India, also the world's second-biggest sugar exporter, could further lift benchmark white sugar prices, which are already trading near 5-1/2 year highs, traders said.