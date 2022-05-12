Indian shares drop over 2pc, rupee hits all-time low

Indian shares lost more than 2 per cent on Thursday and the rupee hit an all-time low, as investors shunned riskier assets in the run-up to inflation data which could bolster fears of more rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI dropped 2.22 per cent to close at 15,808 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 2.14 per cent to 52,930.31. Both the indexes logged their fifth straight session of losses and hit a two-month low.

The focus was on inflation data due at 1200 GMT. A Reuters poll showed India's retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, staying well above the central bank's 2 per cent-6 per cent tolerance band for a fourth consecutive month.