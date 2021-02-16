India's economic recovery gaining steam: S&P

India is on track for an economic recovery in the fiscal year ending March 2022, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

Consistently good agriculture performance, a flattening of the Covid-19 infection curve and a pickup in government spending are all supporting the economy, it said in a report titled 'Cross-Sector Outlook: India's Escape From COVID.' India needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue. Most significantly, the country needs to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people.

"The emergence of yet more contagious COVID-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery. As does the possibility of early withdrawal of global fiscal stimulus," said the report.