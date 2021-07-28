iPhone sales hit record $39.6 bn in June quarter: Apple

"For iPhone, this quarter saw very strong double digit growth in each geographic segment, and we continue to be heartened by our customer's response to the iPhone 12 lineup," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the earnings call late on Tuesday.

"We're only in the early innings of 5G, but already its incredible performance and speed have made a significant impact on how people can get the most out of our technology," Cook added.

The active installed base of iPhones reached a new all-time high. Apple already has an installed base of more than 1 billion iPhones.