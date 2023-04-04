India plans to relax wheat procurement norms to replenish stocks

New season wheat has started arriving on the market, but the harvest has lost lustre in some districts because of the recent rainfall, said a senior government official, who declined to be named.

“We have allowed Madhya Pradesh state to procure wheat even with 10 per cent loss in lustre. If required we would take call for other states and other parameters such as moisture,” the official said. The source didn’t wish to be identified in line with official rules.

The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the second biggest producer of wheat after the northern state of Punjab.