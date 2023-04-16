Renters despair over cut-throat London market

With soaring rent prices and cut-throat competition, Cyndi Cheng, 34, thought she would never find a place to rent in London after moving from Hong Kong earlier this year.

Her disillusionment is shared by many who have had to act fast and bid high to secure a home in a competitive rental market fuelled by high tenant demand and a dwindling supply.

Stories abound of prospective tenants being asked to pay 12 months’ rent up front to secure a property, offering more than the asking price and detailed background checks.

Cheng says she was regularly “ghosted” during her search.

One landlord refused to let her view a property because she did not have a full-time employment reference, having just moved from Hong Kong on a UK special visa granted to residents after the imposition of China’s security law.

“It’s just hard for all these boxes and criteria to be out there in a rental market like this,” she told AFP. “The competition is keen and real.”