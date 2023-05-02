Japan, S Korea revive stalled economic talks as global risks rise

Japan and South Korea held their first finance leaders' meeting in seven years on Tuesday and agreed to resume regular dialogue as tensions in the wider region and slowing growth prod them to increase co-operation and mend strained relations.

The resumption of bilateral financial discussions comes ahead of Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida's planned visit to South Korea on Sunday and Monday for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It also came as Asian policymakers, gathering for the annual Asian Development Bank (ADB) meeting this week in the South Korean city of Incheon, discussed regional economic challenges and ways to beef up buffers against various shocks.