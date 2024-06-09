Colombia to suspend coal sales to Israel over Gaza war

Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president and a fierce critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Saturday on X that coal exports to Israel would be suspended “until the genocide stops.”

A government decree specified that the restrictions would remain “until the orders of provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ)... are fully complied with.”

In late May, as part of a pending case brought by South Africa, the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, while also demanding the release of hostages and the “unhindered provision” of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.