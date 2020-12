Lab-grown meat to go on sale in Singapore in world first

Lab-grown chicken will soon be available in restaurants for the first time after winning the green light from Singapore regulators.

US start-up Eat Just said Wednesday that its meat, created from animal cells and produced in bioreactors, had been approved for sale in the city-state as an ingredient in chicken bites.

It said in a statement the news marked a “breakthrough for the global food industry”, as it seeks to find less environmentally harmful ways of producing meat.

Meat consumption is projected to increase over 70 per cent by 2050, according to Eat Just, and experts have frequently warned it is a key driver of climate change.

“I’m sure that our regulatory approval for cultured meat will be the first of many in Singapore and in countries around the globe,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just.