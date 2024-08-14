Adani now allowed to sell Bangladesh-bound power in India

Currently only one plant in India - Adani Power’s 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in eastern Jharkhand state - is under contract to export 100 per cent of its power to a neighbouring country.

The memo says “the government of India may permit connection of such generating station to the Indian grid to facilitate sale of power within India in case of sustained non-scheduling of full or part capacity”.

The move, which happened nearly a week after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh amid deadly protests triggered by quotas for government jobs, could also benefit future projects where all output is locked into export contracts.