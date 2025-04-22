IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of century-high US tariffs

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its growth forecasts for the United States, China and most countries, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs now at 100-year highs and warning that rising trade tensions would further slow growth.

The IMF released an update to its World Economic Outlook compiled in just 10 days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced universal tariffs on nearly all trading partners and higher rates - currently suspended - on many countries.

It cut its forecast for global growth by 0.5 percentage point to 2.8 per cent for 2025, and by 0.3 percentage point to 3 per cent from its January forecast that growth would reach 3.3 per cent in both years.

It said inflation was expected to decline more slowly than expected in January, given the impact of tariffs, reaching 4.3 per cent in 2025 and 3.6 per cent in 2026, with "notable" upward revisions for the U.S. and other advanced economies.

The IMF called the report a "reference forecast" based on developments through April 4, citing the extreme complexity and fluidity of the current moment.