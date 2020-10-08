Most Asia markets rise on hopes for post-election US stimulus

Asian markets mostly rose Thursday as investors tracked a rally on Wall Street, with investors growing increasingly confident Joe Biden and Democrats will win the White House and both houses of Congress, paving the way for a huge new stimulus.

Donald Trump’s decision to break off talks for a second rescue package gave global traders a massive jolt this week but his call soon after for targeted help, including $1,200 handouts for Americans and help for small businesses, lifted hopes for some sort of deal.

But analysts said that while the end of the talks came as a blow, there are broad expectations that a new spending bill will be passed at some point as the economic recovery stutters and the coronavirus sees fresh spikes around the world.